The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,110 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $13,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

THG opened at $127.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.09 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.47.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

