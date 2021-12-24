The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Increased by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 216.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for 2.0% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,763 shares of company stock worth $5,847,914 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.46. 292,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,133. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $192.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.72. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

