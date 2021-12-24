The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $546.44

Shares of The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 546.44 ($7.22) and traded as high as GBX 556 ($7.35). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 556 ($7.35), with a volume of 95,692 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £699.27 million and a PE ratio of -9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 546.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 532.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. The Merchants Trust’s payout ratio is -0.47%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

