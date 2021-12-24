The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in New York Times were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in New York Times by 14.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in New York Times by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in New York Times in the third quarter valued at $213,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in New York Times by 4.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Times in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

NYT stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.57. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 0.79.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on NYT. Wolfe Research lowered New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

