The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 89.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,838,000 after buying an additional 72,885 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.7% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $1,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW stock opened at $338.38 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $349.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.57.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.