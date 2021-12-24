The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,498,000 after purchasing an additional 336,084 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the third quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Toro by 90.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Toro by 23.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TTC stock opened at $99.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $92.62 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.89.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

