Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 27th (NASDAQ:THCPU)

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit’s (NASDAQ:THCPU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 27th. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit had issued 22,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:THCPU opened at $9.84 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,556,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,058,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,689,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,930,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 899,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 399,900 shares during the period.

