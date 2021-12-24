Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX) Insider Daniel Lee Buys 1,408,450 Shares

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX) insider Daniel Lee bought 1,408,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £14,084.50 ($18,608.14).

Shares of TRX opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £37.28 million and a PE ratio of -5.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.59, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Tissue Regenix Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

Tissue Regenix Group Company Profile

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, Cardiac, and GBM-V divisions. The company provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and cellular material to reduce risk of injection; and BioRinse technology, a natural bone filler solution for osteoinductive to stimulate and regenerate native bone growth.

