Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.36

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Tower Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.01), with a volume of 8,149,687 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of £7.76 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10.

Tower Resources Company Profile (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers situated in the offshore South Africa.

