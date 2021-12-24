TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $34.32.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $170.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.02 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TowneBank by 423.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TowneBank by 33.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 97.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

