Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Decreased by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Amundi bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 157.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,062,000 after buying an additional 917,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 97.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,088,000 after buying an additional 752,787 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,831,000 after buying an additional 459,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 281.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,990,000 after purchasing an additional 408,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.81 and a 200 day moving average of $202.04. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $138.14 and a one year high of $238.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.59.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

