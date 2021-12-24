Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,321 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 811% compared to the typical volume of 584 call options.

Shares of NYSE AGCB opened at $9.82 on Friday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Venator Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 665,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 354,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

