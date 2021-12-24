Traders Purchase Large Volume of Lottery.com Call Options (NASDAQ:LTRY)

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,222 call options on the company. This is an increase of 206% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,052 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lottery.com during the 2nd quarter worth $586,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lottery.com during the second quarter valued at $379,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lottery.com by 19.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lottery.com by 14,000.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lottery.com in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

LTRY stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Lottery.com has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lottery.com will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LTRY. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Lottery.com in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Lottery.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lottery.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

