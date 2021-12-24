Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $649.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report $649.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $615.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $672.10 million. Transocean posted sales of $690.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

NYSE:RIG traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,332,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,194,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. Transocean has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Transocean by 4.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,039 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 7.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 50.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 2.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Transocean by 28.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,494 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

