Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRVI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/21/2021 – Trevi Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

12/11/2021 – Trevi Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/10/2021 – Trevi Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2021 – Trevi Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – Trevi Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Trevi Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/17/2021 – Trevi Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/16/2021 – Trevi Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Trevi Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TRVI traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 155,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,480. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.02.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.12% of Trevi Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

