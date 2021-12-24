Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives $27.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,443.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 212,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 199,115 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter valued at $689,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 231,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.46. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.