TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.27 Million

Analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report sales of $254.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $259.23 million and the lowest is $250.00 million. TripAdvisor reported sales of $116.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year sales of $915.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $911.00 million to $920.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.24.

Shares of TRIP traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.26. 2,129,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,885. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.54. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

