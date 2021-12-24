Truist Securiti Comments on Medtronic plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Medtronic in a report released on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Rescott now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $6.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Medtronic’s FY2024 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.52.

Medtronic stock opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.09 and a 200-day moving average of $123.54. Medtronic has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after buying an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $921,134,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $567,426,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after buying an additional 2,145,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after buying an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

