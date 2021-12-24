Truist Securities Cuts SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Price Target to $20.00

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) had its price objective decreased by Truist Securities from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPNE. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaSpine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $471.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.66 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. SeaSpine’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 430.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

