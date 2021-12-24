TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) CEO Cheng Lu Sells 9,136 Shares

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $287,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cheng Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of TuSimple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $289,113.90.

On Friday, October 1st, Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,259,536.50.

Shares of TSP opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $41.84. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. Equities analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,437,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.37.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

