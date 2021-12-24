Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Chairman Sells $8,485,000.00 in Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE:TSN opened at $85.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $86.96.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on TSN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
