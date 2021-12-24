Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Chairman Sells $8,485,000.00 in Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:TSN opened at $85.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,941,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 66.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 20,446 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $35,187,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 27.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TSN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

