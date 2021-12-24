U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Trimmed by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 0.9% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 114,743 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.04. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.