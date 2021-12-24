U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,491,000 after buying an additional 680,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,627,000 after buying an additional 608,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,463,000 after buying an additional 344,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after buying an additional 5,103,553 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.31. 4,679,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,240,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

