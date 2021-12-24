U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,996 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 8.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Medtronic by 2.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 91,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 24.5% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $564,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.52.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.