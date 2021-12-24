U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 33,896 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 33,896 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $51.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average is $46.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

