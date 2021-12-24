U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 154,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 332.9% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 34,989 shares during the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUS opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

