U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of American National Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in American National Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American National Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in American National Group by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

ANAT stock opened at $188.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.90. American National Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.38 and a 12-month high of $195.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

