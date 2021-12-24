U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 139,420 Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 139,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 267,696 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 305,066 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 83,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

GLNG opened at $12.64 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

