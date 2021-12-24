U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 69,513 Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 58.0% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTAI opened at $28.93 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.48.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

