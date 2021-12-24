U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 162,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 35,032,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,969,000 after purchasing an additional 459,082 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,945,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,136,000 after buying an additional 297,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,489,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,245,000 after buying an additional 2,332,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,729,000 after buying an additional 3,483,074 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,074,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,727,000 after buying an additional 1,217,831 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 2.16. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

