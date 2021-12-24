Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Receives GBX 2,800 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,800 ($36.99).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($46.24) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

Ultra Electronics stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,144 ($41.54). 4,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,016. Ultra Electronics has a 52 week low of GBX 1,850 ($24.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,420 ($45.18). The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,182.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,920.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.