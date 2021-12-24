UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Receives $10.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNCFF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

