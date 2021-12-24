Unification Market Capitalization Tops $1.57 Million (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, Unification has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Unification has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $41,369.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification coin can now be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00043612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification (CRYPTO:FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unification is unification.com . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

