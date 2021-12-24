Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 102.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,830 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,476,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $245.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.85. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.