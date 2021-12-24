United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 64.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 416,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 55,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

