United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.15.

Several analysts have commented on UMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

UMC opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.50. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. United Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 123,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 107,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

