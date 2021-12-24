Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Holdings Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,718,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after buying an additional 28,484 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 71,836 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Universal Electronics stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.13. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $155.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

