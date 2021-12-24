Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, December 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53. The company has a market cap of $837.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 5,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 97.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 27,695 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 134.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 59.3% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 19,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 346,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

