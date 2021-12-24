V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.8% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 32.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 17,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $69.45 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.80.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

