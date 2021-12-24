Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in R. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.35 and its 200-day moving average is $79.82. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.89.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

