Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.33.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $339.17 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $343.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.70. The company has a market cap of $173.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

