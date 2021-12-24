Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $434,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,169 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 373,986 shares of company stock worth $25,505,083. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.12.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.