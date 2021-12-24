Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 562 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 2.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Intuit by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 66,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,005,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 44,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,408,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU stock opened at $635.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $632.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.09, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $357.69 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.24.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

