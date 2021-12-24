Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,703 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.14.

Shares of QRVO opened at $152.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.17 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

