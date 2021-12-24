Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,740 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $801,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 136,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 271,830 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.22.

