Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 68.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 187,706 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -359.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

