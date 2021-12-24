Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $57.39

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.39, but opened at $58.77. Valneva shares last traded at $58.77, with a volume of 116 shares.

VALN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valneva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

