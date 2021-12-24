Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $195.05 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $164.57 and a twelve month high of $196.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.86.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.