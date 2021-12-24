Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3,717.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000.

Shares of VXF opened at $183.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.07. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

