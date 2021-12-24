Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 71,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 130,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 62,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

